Charge After Stabbing, Grosvenor Park, Lumb Lane, Bradford

*Thursday 16 March 2023*



Detectives investigating a serious stabbing in Bradford have charged a 15 year old male.



The 15 year old who we can’t name for legal reasons has been charged with attempt murder after the stabbing at Grosvenor Park, Lumb Lane.



The youth was remanded into custody to appear at Bradford Magistrates today (16 March)



Enquiries remain ongoing by the Homicide and Major Enquiry team. (HMET)



The 16 year old victim remains in hospital in a serious condition.



