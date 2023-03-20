Four Men Arrested Over Teenager's Murder, Armley, Leeds

*Monday, March 20, 2023*



Four men have been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Leeds.



An 18-year-old man, from Huddersfield, and three men, one aged 18 and two aged 19, all from Bradford, have been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the death of the 17-year-old who was stabbed and fatally wounded in an incident at a house in Salisbury Grove, Armley, in the early hours of yesterday.



