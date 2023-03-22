Appeal to Locate Missing Woman in Calderdale

Wednesday 22 March 2023



Police in Calderdale are appealing for information to help locate missing Bethany Hainsworth.



Bethany, 26, was last seen on Albert Street, Elland, shortly before 7am this morning (22/3).



She is described white female, approximately 5ft2, of slight build with purple hair.



She is believed to be wearing a zebra print hooded top, dark grey trousers and white Nike trainers with a black tick.



Bethany is known to frequent Elland and Halifax Town Centre.



