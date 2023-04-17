Campaign to tackle abuse of shopworkers launched in Bradford city centre

West Yorkshire Police

Published

*Monday 17 April 2023*
Police and retailers have teamed up to launch a campaign to tackle violence and abuse against shopworkers in Bradford city centre.

ShopKind, which aims to discourage aggressive behaviour towards staff in shops and stores, is part of a national campaign backed by the Home Office.

