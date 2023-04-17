Campaign to tackle abuse of shopworkers launched in Bradford city centre

*Monday 17 April 2023*

Police and retailers have teamed up to launch a campaign to tackle violence and abuse against shopworkers in Bradford city centre.



ShopKind, which aims to discourage aggressive behaviour towards staff in shops and stores, is part of a national campaign backed by the Home Office.



