Appeal for Witnesses or Video Footage after Collision near Holmfirth

Wednesday, April 19, 2023



Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision in which a motorist suffered serious injuries after the vehicle he was driving left the road near Holmfirth.



The incident happened on Scar Hole Lane, Cumberworth, shortly before 2:45pm yesterday (18/4).



The driver, a male aged in his 60s, was the sole occupant of the Hyundai i20 car and no other vehicles were involved in the collision. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.



