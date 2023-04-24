Appeal: Fatal Road Traffic Collision, Bradford

Appeal: Fatal Road Traffic Collision, Bradford

West Yorkshire Police

Published

*Monday, 24 April 2023*


Police are appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision in Bradford.

It happened on the A647 Great Horton Road close to the junction with Dracup Road at about 1.30am today (Monday) when a Volkswagen Golf struck street furniture and an unattended parked vehicle as it travelled towards Queensbury.

A man in his twenties who was in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Find out more:

--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.

Full Article