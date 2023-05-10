Man Appears In Court Charged With Sexual Offences, Calderdale

*Wednesday May 10, 2023*



A Halifax man appeared before magistrates this morning charged with sexual offences in relation to incidents in parts of Calderdale.



John Oswin (56) of Grove Court, Halifax appeared before Bradford Magistrates Court today ( May 10) charged with 10 offences of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.



He was remanded in custody to appear before Bradford Crown Court on June 7.



