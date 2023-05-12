Appeal to Locate Missing Woman in Bradford

West Yorkshire Police

Published

Friday 12 May 2023

Police in Bradford are appealing for information to locate a woman who has been reported missing. 

Officers are appealing for the publics help in locating 35-year-old Lorne Mcleod from Keighley. 

Lorne was last seen on Tuesday evening.  

She has been described as a white female, of slim build with brown hair, blue eyes and around 5ft1. 

Enquiries suggest she may frequent the Greengates area of Bradford. 

