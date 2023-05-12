Appeal to Locate Missing Woman in Bradford
Published
Friday 12 May 2023
Police in Bradford are appealing for information to locate a woman who has been reported missing.
Officers are appealing for the publics help in locating 35-year-old Lorne Mcleod from Keighley.
Lorne was last seen on Tuesday evening.
She has been described as a white female, of slim build with brown hair, blue eyes and around 5ft1.
Enquiries suggest she may frequent the Greengates area of Bradford.
--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.