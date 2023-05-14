Man Charged With Assault Following Incident at Leeds United v Newcastle United Match
Published
Sunday, 14 May, 2023
Police have charged a man with assault and entering the field of play following an incident at Elland Road football stadium during the Leeds United versus Newcastle United football match yesterday (13/5).
The man has been bailed to appear before magistrates on 21 July.
