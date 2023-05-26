Dangerous Weapons Seized And Multiple Arrests Made In National Knife Crime Crackdown

*Friday May 26, 2023*



Dangerous weapons including zombie knives have been seized and over 50 arrests made in a week of action to reduce knife crime in West Yorkshire.



Officers from across West Yorkshire Police joined the force’s dedicated Operation Jemlock knife and violent crime reduction unit in taking part in a whole range of enforcement and crime prevention work for May’s national Operation Sceptre.



