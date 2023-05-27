Man Charged With Murder of Woman, Kirklees

*Saturday, 27 May 2023 *



A man will appear before Leeds magistrates today (Saturday) charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.



Roger Harriott (55) of Manchester Road, Linthwaite has been detained in police custody to appear before the morning session of Leeds Magistrates Court (May 27) charged with the murder of Sandra Harriott (56).



Enquiries remain ongoing by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team into the murder, which occurred at about 6.59am on Ripon Avenue yesterday (Friday).



