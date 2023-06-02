Arrest Made Following Injury To Police Officer, Wakefield

*Friday June 2, 2023*



Enquiries are ongoing this evening after a police officer suffered an injury in an incident in Wakefield.



Wakefield CID is investigating and appealing for witnesses to an incident in which a female police officer suffered a head injury while attempting to make an arrest on Back Grantley Street in Wakefield at about 8.41am today (Friday June 2).



The incident occurred after police witnessed an apparent criminal act taking place and acted to arrest a suspect.



