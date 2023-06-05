New CCTV Issued Of Missing Calderdale Teenager, Katelan Coates In Preston

*Monday 5 June, 2023*



Police are issuing a new CCTV image of missing Todmorden teenager Katelan Coates who has been sighted in the Preston area.



Calderdale Police is continuing a wide range of enquiries to locate the missing teenagers and are issuing a CCTV still of her taken in Preston city centre taken on Saturday May 27.



