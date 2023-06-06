Leeds Man Jailed Over Criminal Transmission Of HIV

*Tuesday, June 6, 2023*



A man who recklessly infected a woman with HIV has been jailed following an investigation by safeguarding officers in Leeds.



Daniel Shaw was sentenced to three years and four months imprisonment at Leeds Crown Court today after he pleaded guilty to Section 20 grievous bodily harm at a hearing on April 18.



Find out more:



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.