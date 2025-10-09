Road Safety Presentation Delivered to Leeds United Academy Players

*Thursday 9 October 2015*



Aspiring young footballers in Leeds are supporting West Yorkshire Police’s mission to educate young drivers about staying safe on the roads.



Earlier this week the Roads Policing Unit delivered an impactful presentation to Leeds United Academy players as part of an ongoing campaign to raise awareness of road safety among young people.



‘One Life Lost’ sees officers using their own experiences of dealing with horrific collisions to try to get across the devastating consequences of dangerous or careless driving.



