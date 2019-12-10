Global  

House Democrats Reach Deal With White House On USMCA

RTTNews Tuesday, 10 December 2019 ()
After months of negotiations, House Democrats announced Tuesday they have reached an agreement with the White House on President Donald Trump's new trade deal with Canada and Mexico. The deal will allow the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, Trump's replacement for NAFTA, to move forward in the House.
Credit: Cheddar Inc.
News video: Democrats and White House Finally Have a USMCA Trade Deal

Democrats and White House Finally Have a USMCA Trade Deal 02:32

 House Democrats handed the president one of his biggest legislative victories, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) to replace NAFTA, even as they announce articles of impeachment against him.

