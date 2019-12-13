Jacinda Ardern and Simon Bridges congratulate UK PM Boris Johnson on election victory
Friday, 13 December 2019 () Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his election victory.In a statement, Ardern said New Zealand and the UK were close friends."Despite our distance, we are strongly connected...
Boris Johnson declares “we smashed the roadblock, we ended the gridlock” as he celebrated “the biggest Conservative majority since the 1980s” with party workers in central London. The Prime Minister is set to visit the Queen at Buckingham Palace on Friday after gambling on a snap election and...
