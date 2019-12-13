Jacinda Ardern and Simon Bridges congratulate UK PM Boris Johnson on election victory Friday, 13 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his election victory.In a statement, Ardern said New Zealand and the UK were close friends."Despite our distance, we are strongly connected... Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his election victory.In a statement, Ardern said New Zealand and the UK were close friends."Despite our distance, we are strongly connected... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 1 week ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Johnson celebrates Conservative victory 01:44 Boris Johnson declares “we smashed the roadblock, we ended the gridlock” as he celebrated “the biggest Conservative majority since the 1980s” with party workers in central London. The Prime Minister is set to visit the Queen at Buckingham Palace on Friday after gambling on a snap election and... You Might Like

Tweets about this Clare K RT @MsWonderOutLoud: This John Armstrong article is a bit odd? "... her atrocious handling of sexual-assault allegations made against a L… 1 hour ago Rebekah win RT @MsWonderOutLoud: Katie Bradford has Jacinda Ardern and Simon Bridges as equal for her politicians of the year. Jacinda Ardern for her l… 2 hours ago Corbyn Zero Already RT @pulpyfictorious: Simon Bridges will be on Newstalk ZB at 2.30pm. The hosts said they asked Jacinda Ardern, but she said she was "busy".… 3 hours ago Maggie Lappies This John Armstrong article is a bit odd? "... her atrocious handling of sexual-assault allegations made against… https://t.co/KfSTbq8jL3 5 hours ago Sofia Simon Bridges will be on Newstalk ZB at 2.30pm. The hosts said they asked Jacinda Ardern, but she said she was "bus… https://t.co/VTT1DyERE5 6 hours ago