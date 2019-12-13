Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Jacinda Ardern and Simon Bridges congratulate UK PM Boris Johnson on election victory

New Zealand Herald Friday, 13 December 2019 ()
Jacinda Ardern and Simon Bridges congratulate UK PM Boris Johnson on election victoryPrime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his election victory.In a statement, Ardern said New Zealand and the UK were close friends."Despite our distance, we are strongly connected...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Johnson celebrates Conservative victory

Johnson celebrates Conservative victory 01:44

 Boris Johnson declares “we smashed the roadblock, we ended the gridlock” as he celebrated “the biggest Conservative majority since the 1980s” with party workers in central London. The Prime Minister is set to visit the Queen at Buckingham Palace on Friday after gambling on a snap election and...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AucklandIsland

Clare K RT @MsWonderOutLoud: This John Armstrong article is a bit odd? "... her atrocious handling of sexual-assault allegations made against a L… 1 hour ago

rebekahwin

Rebekah win RT @MsWonderOutLoud: Katie Bradford has Jacinda Ardern and Simon Bridges as equal for her politicians of the year. Jacinda Ardern for her l… 2 hours ago

RobertA21324401

Corbyn Zero Already RT @pulpyfictorious: Simon Bridges will be on Newstalk ZB at 2.30pm. The hosts said they asked Jacinda Ardern, but she said she was "busy".… 3 hours ago

MsWonderOutLoud

Maggie Lappies This John Armstrong article is a bit odd? "... her atrocious handling of sexual-assault allegations made against… https://t.co/KfSTbq8jL3 5 hours ago

pulpyfictorious

Sofia Simon Bridges will be on Newstalk ZB at 2.30pm. The hosts said they asked Jacinda Ardern, but she said she was "bus… https://t.co/VTT1DyERE5 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.