McConnell rebuffs calls for witnesses in Senate impeachment trial

CBS News Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
In remarks on the Senate floor, McConnell called a request from Schumer for witnesses during the Senate impeachment trial a "strange request."
News video: McConnell dismisses call for witnesses in Senate impeachment trial

McConnell dismisses call for witnesses in Senate impeachment trial 03:16

 U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday signaled opposition to a Democratic request to call new witnesses in a Senate trial expected next month on whether to remove President Donald Trump from office. Zachary Goelman reports.

