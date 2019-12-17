Global  

READ: President Trump Sends Pelosi Letter Protesting 'Partisan Impeachment Charade'

NPR Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
You are the ones bringing pain and suffering to our Republic for our own selfish personal, political, and partisan gain," Trump wrote in a 6-page letter.
News video: Trump Sends Fiery Letter To Speaker Pelosi Ahead Of Wednesday's Impeachment Vote

Trump Sends Fiery Letter To Speaker Pelosi Ahead Of Wednesday's Impeachment Vote 03:03

 The House Rules Committee is taking the final step ahead of Wednesday's impeachment vote. CBS News' Natalie Brand reports. (12-17-2019)

