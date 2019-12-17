Global  

House approves $1.4 trillion spending bill, avoiding government shutdown

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
The Democratic-controlled House on Tuesday approved a $1.4 trillion federal spending bill to avoid a government shutdown that includes funding for President Trump's border wall, strips ObamaCare taxes, raises the minimum age for buying tobacco products and gives Democrats increases for a variety of other domestic programs.
News video: House Passes Nearly $1.4 Trillion Federal Spending Deal

House Passes Nearly $1.4 Trillion Federal Spending Deal 00:54

 This could avert a government shutdown that would otherwise start on Dec. 20.

