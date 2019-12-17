Global  

Read: Trump letter to Pelosi on impeachment

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Read: Trump letter to Pelosi on impeachment
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Sends Letter To Pelosi Over Impeachment: Salem Witch Trials Had 'More Due Process'

Trump Sends Letter To Pelosi Over Impeachment: Salem Witch Trials Had 'More Due Process' 00:34

 President Trump slams Nancy Pelosi.

Tweets about this

SnarkyPam

SnarkyPam RT @RadioFreeTom: If you can read that letter from Trump, including attacks on Pelosi’s faith and its open attempt to incite civil disorder… 5 seconds ago

ShelleyJEvans

Shelley Evans RT @tonyschwartz: If you don't think Trump feels anything, read his letter to Nancy Pelosi. It's an utterly desperate cry to be excused for… 6 seconds ago

CatRN4U

CatRN4U RT @RealGsPatton007: Donald Trump Sends Historic Impeachment Takedown Letter to Pelosi “I write to express my strongest & most powerful pr… 9 seconds ago

JBW31978

NC_Soccer_Nut RT @NewsBreaking: Speaker Pelosi on the letter sent to her by President Trump: "I don't have a reaction. It's ridiculous." Pelosi then ad… 19 seconds ago

ChwangJulian

julian chwang RT @mkraju: Pelosi's first reaction to Trump's letter. "I don't have a reaction. It's ridiculous," she told me. I asked her why no reaction… 24 seconds ago

GeneChandler17

Gene Chandler RT @orcatra: Trump Blasts Pelosi In Letter Decrying Impeachment: ‘You Are Scarcely Concealing Your Hatred Of Me’ Suggest everyone read Tru… 33 seconds ago

RichRemmy79

Rich Remmy RT @BreitbartNews: “I write to express my strongest and most powerful protest against the partisan impeachment crusade being pursued by Dem… 33 seconds ago

word_in_edgewis

word_in_edgewise RT @DepolableDuck: 📢 This is a absolute must read📢 Trump letter to Pelosi A true scathing smack down https://t.co/Jgrv5RHmn7 36 seconds ago

