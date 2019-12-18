Global  

After Being Impeached Himself, Congressman Looks To Impeach Trump

NPR Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Rep. Alcee Hastings is helping advance the full House vote to impeach Trump. Being a participant on both sides of impeachment places him alone in American political history.
News video: Exodus from anti-impeachment rep’s office: reports

Exodus from anti-impeachment rep’s office: reports 01:14

 An exodus of senior aides is underway at Democratic congressman Jeff Van Drew's office amid reports that he plans to join the GOP. Roger Fortuna has more.

