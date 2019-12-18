Global  

House To Debate And Vote On Articles Of Impeachment

NPR Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Lawmakers are expected to vote on whether to impeach President Trump after roughly six hours of debate on Wednesday. The articles charge that Trump abused his power and obstructed Congress.
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: House Set To Vote On Articles Of Impeachment

House Set To Vote On Articles Of Impeachment 01:49

 Skyler Henry reports on House vote on impeachment ahead of a probable trial in the Senate (12-16-2019)

