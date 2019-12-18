Global  

Horowitz testifies before Senate committee after FISA court rebukes FBI

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz will testify before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Wednesday, in the aftermath of his report examining the origins of the FBI’s Russia probe and problems with the process used to obtain a warrant to monitor former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.
