Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Trump Labels Impeachment An 'Ugly Word' In Angry Letter To Pelosi

RTTNews Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
In an angry letter sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the eve of the impeachment vote, President Donald Trump described the constitutional procedure as an "ugly word." "You have cheapened the importance of the very ugly word, impeachment!" Trump wrote in the letter to the top Democrat on Tuesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: In Fiery Letter to Pelosi, Trump Objects to Impeachment

In Fiery Letter to Pelosi, Trump Objects to Impeachment 00:47

 President Donald Trump, in a fiery letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is objecting to impeachment articles and accuses Democrats of “subverting” democracy. Trump's letter to the speaker came as Democrats were pushing ahead toward a Wednesday vote expected to result in his impeachment.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Opinions Remain Divided On President Trump Impeachment [Video]Opinions Remain Divided On President Trump Impeachment

WBZ TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:48Published

Trump treated less fairly than Jesus ahead of crucifixion -Republican lawmaker [Video]Trump treated less fairly than Jesus ahead of crucifixion -Republican lawmaker

Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) said on Wednesday, ahead of an impeachment vote accusing President Donald Trump of abusing his power and obstructing Congress, that Jesus received a more fair trial ahead..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump's bizarre, angry letter full of grammatical errors is just him 'trolling' Pelosi, claims White House official

President compares himself to victims of Salem witch trials on eve of impeachment vote
Independent

Trump calls impeachment a 'perversion'

President Donald Trump has written an angry letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying the bid to impeach him is a "perversion" and he did nothing wrong.
SBS


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.