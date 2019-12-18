Trump Labels Impeachment An 'Ugly Word' In Angry Letter To Pelosi
Wednesday, 18 December 2019 () In an angry letter sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the eve of the impeachment vote, President Donald Trump described the constitutional procedure as an "ugly word." "You have cheapened the importance of the very ugly word, impeachment!" Trump wrote in the letter to the top Democrat on Tuesday.
President Donald Trump, in a fiery letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is objecting to impeachment articles and accuses Democrats of “subverting” democracy. Trump's letter to the speaker came as Democrats were pushing ahead toward a Wednesday vote expected to result in his impeachment.
Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) said on Wednesday, ahead of an impeachment vote accusing President Donald Trump of abusing his power and obstructing Congress, that Jesus received a more fair trial ahead..