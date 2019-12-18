Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Photos: Nation awaits impeachment vote

Politico Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Americans gather in protest in cities across the country ahead of Wednesday’s historic impeachment vote. In Washington, D.C., lawmakers prepare to vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump: Abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: House holds debate ahead of impeachment vote

House holds debate ahead of impeachment vote 02:02

 Both Republicans and Democrats are debating two articles of impeachment. WPTV's Michael Williams spoke to two high-profile members of Congress from our area,

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.