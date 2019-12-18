Global  

Republican lawmakers, opposing Trump impeachment, cite crucifixion of Jesus

Reuters Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Two U.S. Republican lawmakers on Wednesday opposed the impeachment of President Donald Trump with remarks that alluded to the Biblical account of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, causing the phrase "Trump to Jesus" to trend on Twitter.
News video: Trump treated less fairly than Jesus ahead of crucifixion -Republican lawmaker

Trump treated less fairly than Jesus ahead of crucifixion -Republican lawmaker 00:37

 Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) said on Wednesday, ahead of an impeachment vote accusing President Donald Trump of abusing his power and obstructing Congress, that Jesus received a more fair trial ahead of his crucifixion.

