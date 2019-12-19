Global  

Trump takes the stage at Christmas rally in Michigan as House votes to impeach

FOXNews.com Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
While the House continued its impeachment debate, President Trump took the stage in front of thousands of supporters who lined up in the bitterly cold weather for his “Merry Christmas” rally at the Kellogg arena in Battle Creek, Michigan. 
News video: Trump says security should get 'stronger' with female heckler

Trump says security should get 'stronger' with female heckler 00:48

 U.S. President Donald Trump, who held a rally in Michigan as the House of Representatives impeached him, told his security people they should have been more physical in their handling of a female heckler.

