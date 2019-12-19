Global  

Reporter’s Notebook: Senate impeachment trial could be biggest reality TV show of all time

FOXNews.com Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
The Senate has a specific set of 25 rules which dictate operations for a Senate impeachment trial. But the Senate’s only conducted 17 impeachment trials in history. No one knows how President Trump’s prospective Senate trial may look. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., have wrestled for days about the possibilities of a Senate trial. So far, neither side is giving any quarter.
News video: Senate Looks Ahead To Trump Impeachment Trial

Senate Looks Ahead To Trump Impeachment Trial 01:47

 As the House of Representatives prepares to vote on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, the Senate is looking ahead to the trial. CBS News' Nikole Killion reports.

