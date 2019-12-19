Reporter’s Notebook: Senate impeachment trial could be biggest reality TV show of all time Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 7 hours ago )

The Senate has a specific set of 25 rules which dictate operations for a Senate impeachment trial. But the Senate’s only conducted 17 impeachment trials in history. No one knows how President Trump’s prospective Senate trial may look. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., have wrestled for days about the possibilities of a Senate trial. So far, neither side is giving any quarter. 👓 View full article

