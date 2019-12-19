Global  

President Trump impeached less than a year before 2020 election

CBS News Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
President Trump has been impeached with less than a year to go until the 2020 election. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns discusses candidates' reactions and has the latest on the upcoming Democratic debate.
News video: President Trump Expected To Approve New Sanctions Against North Korea Over Nuclear Program

President Trump Expected To Approve New Sanctions Against North Korea Over Nuclear Program 01:28

 The bipartisan legislation was named in honor of Otto Warmbier, who died after being imprisoned in the country for over a year.

