Speaker Pelosi set to announce impeachment managers

CBS News Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Now that the House of Representatives has approved articles of impeachment against President Trump, Speaker Nancy Pelosi will announce who she wants to represent House Democrats during the Senate trial. CBS News' Natalie Brand joins "Red and Blue" for a closer look at what the role of an impeachment manager is.
News video: Pelosi Says House May Withhold Impeachment Articles From the Senate

Pelosi Says House May Withhold Impeachment Articles From the Senate 01:19

 Pelosi Says House May Withhold Impeachment Articles From the Senate. The Speaker of the House of Representatives made the comments shortly after the House approved the articles impeaching President Donald Trump. We cannot name managers until we see what the process is on the Senate side. So far we...

