Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Trump gets hell from Debbie Dingell after saying Dem's late husband may be 'looking up' at Michigan rally

FOXNews.com Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., said President Trump’s “hurtful” words at a rally in her state Wednesday implying her late husband former Rep. John Dingell might be in hell made her “healing much harder.”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump yells 'get her out' as protester disrupts rally

Trump yells 'get her out' as protester disrupts rally 01:10

 President Donald Trump shouts "get her out" to security guards as a protester attempts to disrupt a rally with supporters in Michigan. The rally, taking place as Trump became only the third president in United States history to be impeached, was briefly interrupted by a woman among the packed crowd...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.