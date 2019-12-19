Trump gets hell from Debbie Dingell after saying Dem's late husband may be 'looking up' at Michigan rally
Thursday, 19 December 2019 () Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., said President Trump’s “hurtful” words at a rally in her state Wednesday implying her late husband former Rep. John Dingell might be in hell made her “healing much harder.”
