Live updates: Trump impeachment sets stage for historic Senate trial

CBS News Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
The House vote to impeach President Trump means he will become the third president in history to face a trial in the Senate.
News video: President Donald Trump Is Impeached by House of Representatives

President Donald Trump Is Impeached by House of Representatives 01:03

 President Donald Trump Is Impeached by House of Representatives. Following eight hours of divisive debate, the House voted to impeach Trump on two separate charges. Trump was impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Largely along party lines, the votes passed 230-197 and 229-198,...

Hussainagha13

Hussain agha RT @cnnbrk: The House approves an abuse of power charge, making Trump the third president in American history to be impeached. Follow live… 8 seconds ago

lulutomtom

lulutomtom RT @CoriBush: @TulsiGabbard really? The “partisan process” + animosities are >2 articles of impeachment + the racism, misogyny, homophobia,… 20 seconds ago

ontherocks47

Aztlan Because we think its a positive. #ImpeachTrump Stock Market Live Updates: Wall Street rallies as investors shrug o… https://t.co/KmNvLrKgX8 53 seconds ago

angelwithoutaha

🌹 Angel without a Halo 🎸🌹 RT @Belle2Texas: One word: DISCOVERY 😵 🧐 😵 🧐 😵 House votes on articles of impeachment against President Tr… 1 minute ago

no2hitting

George Edgar Worley RT @washingtonpost: The House has impeached President Trump, setting the stage for a trial in the Republican-controlled Senate next month h… 2 minutes ago

mark_coholan

mark coholan RT @cnnbrk: House Speaker Pelosi says she's waiting for the Senate to outline its process for the trial before she names House managers and… 2 minutes ago

megasafeinvest

Matt Trump becomes third U.S. president to be impeached as House approves both articles against him - The Washington Post https://t.co/mFRdO0c8Tw 3 minutes ago

martymartel3

marty martel https://t.co/GsqapmCYOI House Democrat prosecutors can NOT present the case in Senate until courts settle the issue… https://t.co/sUDv40CdIG 3 minutes ago

