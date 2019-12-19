Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

How The Senate Tried Clinton In A 'Respectable Way'

NPR Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Twenty-one years ago, GOP Majority Leader Trent Lott worked with his Democratic counterpart, Tom Daschle, to preserve the idea of the Senate as an impartial jury in the president's impeachment trial.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sparklefark

MeeMaw B @senatemajldr @GOPLeader @gop How The Senate Tried Clinton In A &#39;Respectable Way&#39; From Discover on Google https://t.co/981K5B1Vo8 1 minute ago

agomez619

Adrian Gomez RT @NPR: In contrast to Mitch McConnell, both the GOP Majority Leader and his Democratic counterpart sought to preserve the idea of neutral… 2 minutes ago

unionherald1

unionherald How The Senate Tried Clinton In A 'Respectable Way' https://t.co/35YBbsj3t2 https://t.co/55OFHlVLis 3 minutes ago

annmlee1

AnnieBlue💙 RT @MorningEdition: When asked about Republicans criticizing the impeachment process, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi quipped “frankly I don’t c… 6 minutes ago

dede_rich

Mitchell Dietrich RT @NPR: In contrast to Mitch McConnell, GOP Majority Leader Trent Lott and his Democratic counterpart, Tom Daschle, sought to preserve the… 11 minutes ago

maxedge051

🎀 MAX McMERRY 🎀 How The Senate Tried Clinton In A 'Respectable Way' https://t.co/RW9ndMVPYA 13 minutes ago

adaystew

sean aday Cocaine Mitch is running such a***show of a trial it makes the Clinton impeachment look like a model of sober de… https://t.co/kqXbXJ9OQV 17 minutes ago

wot_da_fuk

WotDaFuk How The Senate Tried Clinton In A 'Respectable Way' https://t.co/nwT5E30q4H 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.