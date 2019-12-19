Twenty-one years ago, GOP Majority Leader Trent Lott worked with his Democratic counterpart, Tom Daschle, to preserve the idea of the Senate as an impartial jury in the president's impeachment trial.

You Might Like

Tweets about this MeeMaw B @senatemajldr @GOPLeader @gop How The Senate Tried Clinton In A 'Respectable Way' From Discover on Google https://t.co/981K5B1Vo8 1 minute ago Adrian Gomez RT @NPR: In contrast to Mitch McConnell, both the GOP Majority Leader and his Democratic counterpart sought to preserve the idea of neutral… 2 minutes ago unionherald How The Senate Tried Clinton In A 'Respectable Way' https://t.co/35YBbsj3t2 https://t.co/55OFHlVLis 3 minutes ago AnnieBlue💙 RT @MorningEdition: When asked about Republicans criticizing the impeachment process, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi quipped “frankly I don’t c… 6 minutes ago Mitchell Dietrich RT @NPR: In contrast to Mitch McConnell, GOP Majority Leader Trent Lott and his Democratic counterpart, Tom Daschle, sought to preserve the… 11 minutes ago 🎀 MAX McMERRY 🎀 How The Senate Tried Clinton In A 'Respectable Way' https://t.co/RW9ndMVPYA 13 minutes ago sean aday Cocaine Mitch is running such a***show of a trial it makes the Clinton impeachment look like a model of sober de… https://t.co/kqXbXJ9OQV 17 minutes ago WotDaFuk How The Senate Tried Clinton In A 'Respectable Way' https://t.co/nwT5E30q4H 18 minutes ago