Trump ally Mark Meadows says he's retiring from Congress

Trump Ally Mark Meadows Announces Retirement From Congress. The 60-year-old North Carolina representative announced his retirement less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump became the third U.S. president to be impeached. After prayerful consideration and discussion with family, today I'm...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Gina Azito Thompson RT @AP_Politics: BREAKING: Rep. Mark Meadows, the North Carolina congressman and top ally to President Donald Trump, says he won't seek ree… 7 seconds ago
☘️LORAINEღ RT @rosedixontx: Rep Mark Meadows To Retire After His Term. Mark is a huge Ally of President Trumps.
Meadows said he has no specific role… 8 seconds ago