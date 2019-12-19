Global  

Trump ally Mark Meadows says he's retiring from Congress

CBS News Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
North Carolina Congressman Mark Meadows, one of President Trump's chief defenders in Congress, will not seek reelection.
0
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Ally Mark Meadows Announces Retirement From Congress

Trump Ally Mark Meadows Announces Retirement From Congress 01:07

 Trump Ally Mark Meadows Announces Retirement From Congress. The 60-year-old North Carolina representative announced his retirement less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump became the third U.S. president to be impeached. After prayerful consideration and discussion with family, today I'm...

Tweets about this

gsathompson

Gina Azito Thompson RT @AP_Politics: BREAKING: Rep. Mark Meadows, the North Carolina congressman and top ally to President Donald Trump, says he won't seek ree… 7 seconds ago

lor65

☘️LORAINEღ RT @rosedixontx: Rep Mark Meadows To Retire After His Term. Mark is a huge Ally of President Trumps. Meadows said he has no specific role… 8 seconds ago

AriuniVA

Another person RT @getongab: Trump ally US Rep. Mark Meadows won't seek reelection https://t.co/CKc42uHA6M via @getongab 8 seconds ago

ah_doong

Tony Doong RT @CNNPolitics: Top Trump ally, Republican Rep. Mark Meadows, is not running for reelection https://t.co/0Vix3mg6r2 https://t.co/Ol48ksDhKn 14 seconds ago

MM47821446

Freedomfighter 🇨🇦 RT @LisaMei62: Wow. Mark Meadows, top Trump ally, to retire from Congress https://t.co/fSQKit7mQR 22 seconds ago

TigCook

Ticook RT @BoSnerdley: Mark Meadows, top Trump ally, to retire from Congress https://t.co/c11ZCcRsCA 39 seconds ago

Sam_I_Am_777

MASTERDEBATER🆘🌊🌊 RT @RedTRaccoon: Trump Ally Rep. Mark Meadows Says He Won’t Seek Re-Election North Carolina, this is huge news. #DemCastNC https://t.co/… 40 seconds ago

srauer20

Sarah Rauer Another one down: GOP Rep. Mark Meadows, A Top Trump Ally, Will Not Seek Reelection https://t.co/YfwX7tu2U8 51 seconds ago

