Trump says ‘Do Nothing Dems’ want to ‘Do Nothing’ with impeachment articles Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

President Trump on Thursday said the “Do Nothing” Democrats want to “Do Nothing” with articles of impeachment the House of Representatives passed late Tuesday night, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threatens to hold off on sending the case to the Senate for an impeachment trial. 👓 View full article

