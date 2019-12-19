Global  

McConnell rips Pelosi for impeachment delay, says Dems ‘afraid’ to transmit ‘shoddy’ articles

FOXNews.com Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
McConnell rips Pelosi for impeachment delay, says Dems ‘afraid’ to transmit ‘shoddy’ articlesSenate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell set the stage Thursday for a potentially bruising fight between the leadership of the two chambers over impeachment, as he tore into Nancy Pelosi for “shoddy work” and said Democrats may be “too afraid” to send the articles to the Senate after the House speaker abruptly held off on transmitting them. 
News video: Pelosi May Temporarily Delay Sending Impeachment Articles To Senate

Pelosi May Temporarily Delay Sending Impeachment Articles To Senate 02:57

 Following Wednesday's historic impeachment vote, House Speaker Pelosi signaled that she may temporarily delay sending the articles of impeachment to the Republican-controlled Senate until she sees a fair process. CBS News' Natalie Brand reports. (12-18-2019)

