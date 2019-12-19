Global  

Trump calls out Rashida Tlaib for posting video of herself excitedly walking to impeachment vote

FOXNews.com Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., encountered mass criticism on Thursday after she posted an Instagram video showing her smiling and apparently excited while walkling to vote for President Trump's impeachment.
News video: Trump Slams Rashida Tlaib After Impeachment: 'Does Anyone Think This Is Good For The USA?'

Trump Slams Rashida Tlaib After Impeachment: 'Does Anyone Think This Is Good For The USA?' 00:36

 President Trump slams Rashida Tlaib.

