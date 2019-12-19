Michigan Residents React To Trump's Comments About Rep. John Dingell
Thursday, 19 December 2019 () NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Stephen Henderson, host of Detroit Today, about President Trump's comments about Rep. John Dingell at a rally on Wednesday — and the reaction from Michigan residents.
White House Defends Trump’s Attack on Debbie and John Dingell. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham recently appeared on 'Good Morning America' to defend Donald Trump’s comments against Debbie and John Dingell. . The previous night, at a campaign rally in Michigan, Trump implied that...
The White House on Thursday defended Donald Trump’s verbal assault against former Democratic Representative John Dingell, as members of Congress blasted the Republican president for insulting another..
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — President Donald Trump took a swipe at the late Rep. John Dingell during his raucous impeachment-day rally on Wednesday, drawing a... Seattle Times Also reported by •CBS News •USATODAY.com