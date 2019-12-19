Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Michigan Residents React To Trump's Comments About Rep. John Dingell

NPR Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Stephen Henderson, host of Detroit Today, about President Trump's comments about Rep. John Dingell at a rally on Wednesday — and the reaction from Michigan residents.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: White House Defends Trump’s Attack on Debbie and John Dingell

White House Defends Trump’s Attack on Debbie and John Dingell 01:23

 White House Defends Trump’s Attack on Debbie and John Dingell. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham recently appeared on 'Good Morning America' to defend Donald Trump’s comments against Debbie and John Dingell. . The previous night, at a campaign rally in Michigan, Trump implied that...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ronald Reagan's Daughter Patti Davis Excoriates Trump: 'His Cruelty Has No Limits' [Video]Ronald Reagan's Daughter Patti Davis Excoriates Trump: 'His Cruelty Has No Limits'

Business Insider reports Patti Davis slammed President Donald Trump in a Washington Post op-ed Thursday. Davis is the daughter of late former President Ronald Reagan. At a rally in Michigan this..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:46Published

Lawmakers blast Trump for insulting dead lawmaker [Video]Lawmakers blast Trump for insulting dead lawmaker

The White House on Thursday defended Donald Trump’s verbal assault against former Democratic Representative John Dingell, as members of Congress blasted the Republican president for insulting another..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump takes swipe at late Michigan lawmaker, upsetting widow

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — President Donald Trump took a swipe at the late Rep. John Dingell during his raucous impeachment-day rally on Wednesday, drawing a...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBS NewsUSATODAY.com

Rep. Dingell slams Trump on late husband

Rep. Debbie Dingell spoke out against the comments President Donald Trump made about the late Rep. John Dingell during a raucous impeachment-day rally in...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS News

Tweets about this

ProfLucie

Dr. Lucie D. Ashraf Donald Trump's comments on John Dingell tell us exactly what Donald Trump is all about. A disgusting piece of dirt.… https://t.co/5OliTElcFt 1 week ago

shodangb

shodangb Michigan Residents React To Trump's Comments About Rep. John Dingell https://t.co/GyBSkynHeN 1 week ago

SurveySunday

Survey Sunday #News on #NPR: Michigan Residents React To Trump's Comments About Rep. John Dingell https://t.co/f5rKQGNdCO 1 week ago

custodibus

CUSTODIBUS New story on NPR: Michigan Residents React To Trump's Comments About Rep. John Dingell https://t.co/KnilkRoP4H 1 week ago

_TheDailyNews

Daily News New story on NPR: Michigan Residents React To Trump's Comments About Rep. John Dingell https://t.co/pTAqXPRer8 1 week ago

trumpwatchapp

Trump Watch Michigan Residents React To Trump's Comments About Rep. John Dingell - NPR - https://t.co/aI8XdnSHyH 1 week ago

sangcourier

Sangamon Courier Michigan Residents React To Trump's Comments About Rep. John Dingell https://t.co/NDHVfB8Qmn 1 week ago

Band_Dad

innovIDrsrchr Michigan Residents React To Trump's Comments About Rep. John Dingell can be characterized as appalling or nauseated… https://t.co/IWfhxEFvxR 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.