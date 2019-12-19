Dr. Lucie D. Ashraf Donald Trump's comments on John Dingell tell us exactly what Donald Trump is all about. A disgusting piece of dirt.… https://t.co/5OliTElcFt 1 week ago shodangb Michigan Residents React To Trump's Comments About Rep. John Dingell https://t.co/GyBSkynHeN 1 week ago Survey Sunday #News on #NPR: Michigan Residents React To Trump's Comments About Rep. John Dingell https://t.co/f5rKQGNdCO 1 week ago CUSTODIBUS New story on NPR: Michigan Residents React To Trump's Comments About Rep. John Dingell https://t.co/KnilkRoP4H 1 week ago Daily News New story on NPR: Michigan Residents React To Trump's Comments About Rep. John Dingell https://t.co/pTAqXPRer8 1 week ago Trump Watch Michigan Residents React To Trump's Comments About Rep. John Dingell - NPR - https://t.co/aI8XdnSHyH 1 week ago Sangamon Courier Michigan Residents React To Trump's Comments About Rep. John Dingell https://t.co/NDHVfB8Qmn 1 week ago innovIDrsrchr Michigan Residents React To Trump's Comments About Rep. John Dingell can be characterized as appalling or nauseated… https://t.co/IWfhxEFvxR 1 week ago