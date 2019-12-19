New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signs law letting illegal immigrants get driver's licenses Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 10 hours ago )

Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J., signed a bill on Thursday allowing illegal immigrants to obtain a drivers' license, making New Jersey the 14th state in the country, along with the District of Columbia, to enact such a measure. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 11 hours ago < > Embed Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published Murphy Restores Voting Rights 00:34 New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill yesterday restoring voting rights for convicts who are out on parole or probation. You Might Like

Tweets about this