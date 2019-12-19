Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Pelosi and McConnell clash on impeachment

CBS News Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
The day after she led the House in the impeachment of President Trump, Nancy Pelosi said she won't send the case to the Senate until Mitch McConnell lays out the rules for a trial. McConnell fired back on Thursday. Nancy Cordes has the latest.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Pelosi Unclear About Sending Articles Of Impeachment To The Senate

Pelosi Unclear About Sending Articles Of Impeachment To The Senate 00:32

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not commit to sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate. According to CNN, some progressive Democrats want Democratic leaders to withhold the articles. They want Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to agree to the parameters for the trial before sending them....

Recent related videos from verified sources

McConnell, Pelosi trade barbs ahead of Senate impeachment trial [Video]McConnell, Pelosi trade barbs ahead of Senate impeachment trial

The impeachment of President Donald Trump in the U.S. House of Representatives on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress sets the stage for a historic trial next month in the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:08Published

Top Republican blasts 'unfair' impeachment of Trump [Video]Top Republican blasts 'unfair' impeachment of Trump

A senior Senate Republican has denounced the “unfair” impeachment of Donald Trump and reassured the president and his supporters that “moments like this are why the United States Senate..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Speaker Pelosi may withhold impeachment articles from Senate

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she may hold off on sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate unless Senator Mitch McConnell can show that the...
CBS News

Dem Rep. James Clyburn Warns Pelosi Against Sending Articles of Impeachment to Senate: ‘No Idea What the Speaker Will Do’

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) warned Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) against sending the articles of impeachment against President Donald...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

anais94517357

anais RT @raybae689: Pelosi and McConnell clash on impeachment https://t.co/dZ4nJs1G5g https://t.co/srQ5cjo2Pd 6 minutes ago

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC Pelosi and McConnell clash on impeachment https://t.co/IofWdYeK9r https://t.co/SHUIjy3LP0 3 hours ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Pelosi and McConnell clash on impeachment https://t.co/dZ4nJs1G5g https://t.co/srQ5cjo2Pd 5 hours ago

TVMCCA

Terry McCarty Burgess Everett: McConnell and Schumer clash amid impeachment trial negotiations https://t.co/egtyyZtQIz via @politico 7 hours ago

tigerbeat

Steve Rhodes RT @burgessev: McConnell and Schumer clash ahead of crucial impeachment trial meeting “It’s a strained relationship,” acknowledged a senat… 7 hours ago

ShelliDrummer4

Shelli Drummer McConnell and Schumer clash ahead of crucial impeachment trial meeting https://t.co/dzeqzgMbVb via @politico 7 hours ago

watsupwitthatms

marva smith #MoscowMitcg has already expressed acquittal without discussion. Time to vote McConnell out. 2020. I've had enough… https://t.co/2ytLv8Ljio 8 hours ago

JohnellU

Johnell Umberger McConnell’s arguments and strategies are just like school boys at recess trying to taunt and dare the opposition in… https://t.co/84LXatqA0v 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.