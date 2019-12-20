Global  

Photos: A first look at the year's last Democratic debate

Politico Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
POLITICO and PBS NewsHour are hosting the last Democratic debate of the year tonight at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. Seven candidates — Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang — have qualified for the debate.
