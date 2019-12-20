Photos: A first look at the year's last Democratic debate
Friday, 20 December 2019 () POLITICO and PBS NewsHour are hosting the last Democratic debate of the year tonight at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. Seven candidates — Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang — have qualified for the debate.
Donald Glover Fundraising for 2020 Candidate Andrew Yang. The 'Atlanta' star is coordinating with Yang's campaign for an event in Los Angeles. It is on December 19, the same day as the final Democratic presidential debate of 2019. Yang has been promoting the event on his Twitter account. Thank you...
