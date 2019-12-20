Global  

6 Takeaways From The 6th Democratic Debate

NPR Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Former Vice President Joe Biden was steadier than in past debates; South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg came under attack; and the candidates defended their least diverse debate stage yet.
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Democratic Presidential Contenders Debate In California After Trump Impeachment Vote

Democratic Presidential Contenders Debate In California After Trump Impeachment Vote 03:18

 The day after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump, seven Democratic presidential contenders will debate in Southern California. Ed O'Keefe from CBS News offers a preview. (12/19/19)

