Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Al Franken compares Mitch McConnell to serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in post-impeachment tweet

FOXNews.com Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Nearly two years removed from the U.S. Senate, it appears Al Franken may be trying to revive his comedy career.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FrancesSpinell2

🇺🇸🇺🇸🌻Frances🌻 🇺🇸🇺🇸 This vile talk must stop They’re not helping the Country unite @senatemajldr sue for slander A law should pass that… https://t.co/DMcTyB0zYD 34 minutes ago

Deeekapp

David P RT @AlphaNewsMN: Disgraced former Senator Al Franken (D-MN) compared Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to serial killer and sex… 2 hours ago

kin2souls

Soulkin Al Franken Compares Mitch McConnell to Serial Killer and Rapist Jeffrey Dahmer - Alpha News https://t.co/umJ5X2kHfP 2 hours ago

wufandmew

Bette Anderson Al Franken Compares Mitch McConnell to Serial Killer and Rapist Jeffrey Dahmer https://t.co/qnXLQslVJH via @alphanewsmn 4 hours ago

AlphaNewsMN

Alpha News MN Disgraced former Senator Al Franken (D-MN) compared Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to serial killer… https://t.co/sLGpudVgsb 4 hours ago

hightower123155

Catfish Joe RT @ScottHendrick49: DISCREDITED & MISOGYNIST FORMER LAWMAKER SPEAKS OUT: Used to be Comedian & Senator, Al Franken likens Mitch McConnell… 3 days ago

kat2020maga

PATRIOT 4 TRUMP❌ RT @nicet04: Al Franken who?? Just another Biden groping moron.. Al Franken compares Mitch McConnell to serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in pos… 3 days ago

janonthemtn

Jan Levine RT @AxialEquatorial: Al Franken compares Mitch McConnell to serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in post-impeachment tweet https://t.co/5EzueeuSa9… 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.