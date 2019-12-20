Democratic debate: Candidates throw punches at Pete Buttigieg
Friday, 20 December 2019 () At the sixth Democratic presidential debate in Los Angeles, Democrats turned their fire on each other, with the biggest attacks reserved for the surging mayor of South Bend, Pete Buttigieg. It was the latest in a series of clashes on the role of money in the campaign, just over six weeks before the first votes are cast in Iowa. Ed O’Keefe reports.
The last U.S. Democratic presidential debate of the year saw all the candidates weigh in on impeachment. Sparks flew between Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren. PBS NewsHour and Politico hosted the debate a day after the US House voted to impeach President Donald Trump.
Rising Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg came under attack during a debate among U.S. presidential hopefuls on Thursday, as his rivals questioned his lack of... Reuters Also reported by •Politico •PolitiFact
If either Elizabeth Warren or Amy Klobuchar is going to win the 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential nomination, they will have to take down Pete Buttigieg to do... Reuters Also reported by •CBS News •NYTimes.com •France 24
