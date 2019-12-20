Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Democratic debate: Candidates throw punches at Pete Buttigieg

CBS News Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
At the sixth Democratic presidential debate in Los Angeles, Democrats turned their fire on each other, with the biggest attacks reserved for the surging mayor of South Bend, Pete Buttigieg. It was the latest in a series of clashes on the role of money in the campaign, just over six weeks before the first votes are cast in Iowa. Ed O’Keefe reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Buttigieg takes the heat in latest Dems debate

Buttigieg takes the heat in latest Dems debate 01:58

 The last U.S. Democratic presidential debate of the year saw all the candidates weigh in on impeachment. Sparks flew between Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren. PBS NewsHour and Politico hosted the debate a day after the US House voted to impeach President Donald Trump.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Beijing Cuts Democratic Debate Feed When Topic Turns to Human Rights in China [Video]Beijing Cuts Democratic Debate Feed When Topic Turns to Human Rights in China

When it came to the Democratic debate broadcast in Beijing, the feed was blacked out when the topic of human rights in China was discussed. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:45Published

7 Democratic Presidential Candidates Take Debate Stage [Video]7 Democratic Presidential Candidates Take Debate Stage

Some of the top Democratic presidential candidates attacked each other over how they finance their campaign. In the process, "wine cave" became the phrase of the night.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Wine caves and billionaires: Buttigieg under fire over fundraising at Democratic debate

Rising Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg came under attack during a debate among U.S. presidential hopefuls on Thursday, as his rivals questioned his lack of...
Reuters Also reported by •PoliticoPolitiFact

Blitzing Buttigieg: Democratic U.S. presidential rivals train debate attacks on young mayor

If either Elizabeth Warren or Amy Klobuchar is going to win the 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential nomination, they will have to take down Pete Buttigieg to do...
Reuters Also reported by •CBS NewsNYTimes.comFrance 24

Tweets about this

danmorrisshow

The Dan Morris Show Democratic debate: Candidates throw punches at Pete Buttigieg https://t.co/ug72OCWweo https://t.co/HrvoFi5cra 51 minutes ago

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC Democratic debate: Candidates throw punches at Pete Buttigieg https://t.co/JBhHnhyIEc https://t.co/2PN4VK3xcf 2 hours ago

OneNewsBroadcas

OneNewsBroadcas https://t.co/7Sq7eIm1v8 debate: Candidates throw punches at Pete Buttigieg 2 hours ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Democratic debate: Candidates throw punches at Pete Buttigieg https://t.co/MDqLUEnsv3 https://t.co/ErvPhM5B8w 3 hours ago

gsbeemer1

Gary Beemer Watching the re-run of tonight’s Democratic debate and love the soft ball questions. How is it fair that there are… https://t.co/YDcOUe9lBX 11 hours ago

BinQuick_

Bin Quick @K_JeanPierre @KrisColvin @MSNBC @DeadlineWH @NicolleDWallace Democrats ban Black candidates from debate stage. Tr… https://t.co/udbgHWT94G 15 hours ago

Geesat24

Glenna 🎄👓 RT @AlbertHolguinC1: If one of the Democratic candidates doesn't open with "Present" throw the whole debate away. #DemDebate #IMPEACHMENTVO… 20 hours ago

AlbertHolguinC1

Albert Contreras Jr If one of the Democratic candidates doesn't open with "Present" throw the whole debate away. #DemDebate #IMPEACHMENTVOTE 21 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.