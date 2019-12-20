Global  

Pelosi and McConnell face off in impeachment trial "impasse"

CBS News Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
As Democrats consider withholding the materials the Senate would need for an impeachment trial, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is accusing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of being "too afraid" to present the case. The standoff means the entire impeachment process is in uncharted territory. Nancy Cordes reports.
News video: Pelosi unclear about sending articles of impeachment to the Senate

Pelosi unclear about sending articles of impeachment to the Senate 00:32

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not commit to sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate. According to CNN, some progressive Democrats want Democratic leaders to withhold the articles. They want Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to agree to the parameters for the trial before sending them....

