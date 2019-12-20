Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Is there a key split in the 2020 Democratic field?

CBS News Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
"Where Did You Get This Number?" podcast host Anthony Salvanto sits down with CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns to explore the split between pragmatism and idealism in the 2020 Democratic presidential field
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

elephantsdeli

Elephants Deli A big bowl of split pea soup with ham sounds nice. Stay dry out there, PDX! https://t.co/TSc2Qdl8eU 30 seconds ago

NCephery

Cephery @Gar1onriva Sure. Console wars shouldn’t exist unless it’s something seriously hardware locked like the wii. But if… https://t.co/s7rSzWjimh 3 minutes ago

4brindellina

Brindell @OutnumberedFNC @AndrewCMcCarthy Americans are not split! We are thrilled with the economy!!!go Trump 2020. If not… https://t.co/0ZClyIjW8R 6 minutes ago

RideWithDoc

Doc Ellery @MelitaSon_ If BP2 was all the good songs instead of split into 2 cds it would probably be top 3 for me. Hella hits… https://t.co/IKU2etqqgG 7 minutes ago

theamieday

Amie Day #StopBrexit #UniteToRemain #FBPE @AllanFeaney @Andrew_Adonis 💯 percent agree with you. There’s a parallel universe out there somewhere that split from that moment ! 8 minutes ago

giot81

GT @StephenWLee @lori10habs KK is an nhl’er that is the best place for him, I don’t think there’s much risk about reil… https://t.co/CSA8Q82XYU 8 minutes ago

ARunnersResolve

A Runner's Resolve @cavershamjjruns I won't say much just yet but I'll say that I walked out smiling. It definitely closes out the Sky… https://t.co/yyheXs1M4n 8 minutes ago

antic2000

Paul O'Hoho RT @adampayne26: Ipsos MORI post-mortem of the general election: - Age divide has increased further since 2017 - Crucial shift: Among 35-5… 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.