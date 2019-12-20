Pelosi invites Trump to deliver State of the Union address on Feb. 4

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday invited President Donald Trump to deliver the annual State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 4.

You Might Like

Tweets about this donnazolnoski RT @B52Malmet: Pelosi invites Trump to deliver State of the Union on February 4- trust her. She plans her moves way ahead. https://t.co/hL… 5 seconds ago Jean Morris RT @DebHaslam: Pelosi Invites Trump to Deliver His SOTU Address Two Days After Impeaching Him.🔥LMAO....Maybe she doesn’t “remember” impeach… 7 seconds ago @bkgut3 Queenoftwits #thuglife RT @NBCPolitics: JUST IN: Speaker Pelosi invites President Trump to deliver State of the Union address on Feb. 4, 2020. https://t.co/mEXhtt… 7 seconds ago Griffin Does this make any sense? Impeach the mf’er but then invite him to give the SOTU address 2 days after. This is so… https://t.co/ArnFW3S3tE 8 seconds ago Laura Gawlinski RT @WBUR: The Feb. 4 speech could be awkward for the president if the Senate is still considering articles of impeachment in a trial at the… 10 seconds ago WilliamTrentPancoast She has a favor to ask though. https://t.co/webGrA1wiU 10 seconds ago belinda wooley RT @SaraCarterDC: .@SpeakerPelosi Invites President @realDonaldTrump to Deliver His #SOTU Address Two Days After #Impeaching Him https:/… 13 seconds ago Erαlєssє 🇺🇸 RT @CarpeDonktum: BREAKING: Nancy Pelosi invites Donald Trump, the Putin corrupted Nazi dictator who is "exactly the kind of leader the fou… 14 seconds ago