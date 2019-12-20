Global  

Pelosi invites Trump to deliver State of the Union address on Feb. 4

Reuters Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday invited President Donald Trump to deliver the annual State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 4.
