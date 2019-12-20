Global  

Andrew Yang on being only candidate of color on Dem debate stage: 'Honor and disappointment'

FOXNews.com Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Businessman and 2020 candidate Andrew Yang lamented the fact that he was the only person of color on the Democratic debate stage Thursday night.
News video: Yang says honor, disappointment as only person of color on stage

Yang says honor, disappointment as only person of color on stage 00:45

 Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang says it is an 'honor and a disappointment' that he was the only person of color on stage at Thursday's (December 19) PBS NewsHour and Politico debate.

