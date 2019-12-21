Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin criticized for comments on pardon of convicted child rapist Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin defended his pardon of a man found guilty of raping a 9-year-old child, saying the conviction was not based on physical evidence because "both hymens were intact." 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this